Score a free smartwatch with these cheap Samsung S20, S20 Plus and Ultra deals

Samsung's Galaxy S20 range features some of the best smartphones in the world right now - but with their exceptionally high-level of performance comes some very high prices. To help combat that, Samsung is throwing in a tempting freebie as part of its latest round of Galaxy deals.

Across a wide range of retailers, you can currently get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active completely free. All you have to do is invest in one of Samsung's 5G S20s.

While that knocks the 4G Samsung S20 deals out, it still includes the 5G version and any Samsung S20 Plus deals or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals (from select retailers).

On top of the free watch, Samsung is also giving away free 4 month subscriptions to YouTube Premium. While there is a load of contracts you could go for, we've picked out the best choices and listed them for you below.

Samsung S20 deals: best contracts + smartwatch:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £110 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

If you want something that is affordable, the 5G version and offering the watch, Mobiles.co.uk looks to be the best choice right now. It is offering the S20 with 20GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest network. You're only paying £39 a month and on an upfront basis your bills rock in at £110 (thanks to our 10OFF code).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

This S20 Plus deal has been leading the way for quite a while. It provides a hefty 100GB of data - plenty for most people's streaming and general phone usage habits. Despite the large amount of data, you're only paying £47 a month and £29 upfront, making this an actually very affordable plan.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

Finishing off the list is the big, powerful and pretty expensive S20 Ultra. While there are other providers offering the phone cheaper, none of them are including the free watch. For that, Three has the best offer with 100GB of data for just £65 a month and £29 upfront. That rewards you with one of the best smartphones on the market.

Samsung S20: best SIM-free prices + smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: £899 £799 at Very

Prefer to go SIM-free? Very has managed to seize all of the best prices with a recent sale. Go for the S20 and you'll be paying just £799. That's an £100 saving from the original price as well as the opportunity to score the free smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £899 at Very

Like the S20 above, Very is offering a £100 saving on the S20 Plus. That now puts it at the same cost you would normally pay for the 5G S20. With this in mind, the S20 Plus looks to be the best value of the three phones if you're looking to go SIM-free.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1199 £1099 at Very

Yep, you guessed it - Very is the place to get the S20 Ultra SIM-free and once again...you're saving £100. That knocks the price down to £1099. While that is still pretty expensive, it is the best price you're going to be paying for the S20 Ultra without going refurbished or for a 3rd party Amazon seller.

How to claim your free Galaxy Watch Active

Claiming the watch is easy. Simply purchase your Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra and head to the Samsung Members App on your new device. Then, you just need to provide proof of purchase and voila, your new watch will be dispatched within 30 days of validation.

What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide-angle and Ultra-Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.