Say goodbye to your weekend: Big Sky+ binge-watching improvements are here

“Just one more episode” is probably the most dangerous phrase you can utter on a weeknight outside of, “Are you sure we’re ok to reheat this curry?”

Before you know it, it’s one in the morning, and what started as an attempt to understand why everyone in the office was going on about some show called ‘Rick and Morty’ has ended with you binge watching both series.

Now a new collection of Sky+ features is making it even easier to disappear down that rabbit-hole.

Auto Play and Series Link

‘Auto Play’ is a new feature that means the next episode of a TV show will immediately start playing once the previous episode has finished. The only requirement is that the next episode must already be downloaded to your Planner.

You also have the option of pressing the green button at any point during playback to automatically watch the next episode immediately.

There’s also ‘Catch Up Series Link’ which allows you to easily set future episodes of a show to record from the Catch Up section of the Sky+ menu. Simply find the show you want to record in the Catch Up menu, press the green button, and its future episodes will be downloaded as they air.

The new update is available for Sky+ customers now.