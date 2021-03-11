Save £500 on Samsung Neo QLED TVs in this amazing TV deal

After a new Samsung TV? This year's range of Neo QLED televisions are coming on sale, and the world's biggest TV seller is already coming in hard with a massive cashback promotion. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

'Neo QLED' refers to the highest specification Samsung TVs releasing this year, all of which use a Mini LED backlight for more precise brightness control compared to previous QLED sets. And anyone in the UK who pre-orders a 2021 Neo QLED TV can save hundreds of pounds on their purchase, depending on the screen size they opt for.

A 50-inch or smaller Neo QLED will net you £100 cashback, with that figure going up to £200 for a 55-inch model, £300 for a 65-inch model, and £400 for a 75-inch model. For the full £500, you'll need to buy an 85-inch Neo QLED.

The best of these sets will be 8K TVs, like the QN900 and QN800, though you may be able to maximise the value of this promotion by buying a 4K TV Neo QLED (QN95A, QN90A, QN85A) at the largest size possible. You'll be able to save on a new Samsung Frame TV or Samsung Serif TV, too (though the latter is yet to be listed on Samsung's UK site).

The promotion is now live, and will be running until May 4, 2021 – meaning you have a good few weeks to shop for a Neo QLED TV that works for you. You'll then have 60 days from the point of purchase to claim your cashback (it won't just be deducted from the sale price), which will arrive with you within 30 days of the claim.

Today's best Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung 85-inch QN900A Neo QLED TV: £11,999 at Currys

Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2021 features a Mini LED backlight, QLED panel, and a comprehensive sound system along with a top-class design. Save £500 on this 85-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QN900A Neo QLED TV: £7,999 at Currys

Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2021 features a Mini LED backlight, QLED panel, and a comprehensive sound system along with a top-class design. Save £400 on this 75-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED TV: £1,799 at Currys

Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2021 features a Mini LED backlight, QLED panel, and a comprehensive sound system along with a top-class design. Save £400 on this 65-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch QN800A Neo QLED TV: £6,999 at Currys

Samsung's step-down 8K TV for 2021 has near-enough all the same specs as the QN900A, but without its all-screen design. Save £500 on this 85-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QN800A Neo QLED TV: £5,499 at Currys

Samsung's step-down 8K TV for 2021 has near-enough all the same specs as the QN900A, but without its all-screen design. Save £400 on this 75-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED TV: £3,999 at Currys

Samsung's step-down 8K TV for 2021 has near-enough all the same specs as the QN900A, but without its all-screen design. Save £300 on this 65-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £5,999 at Currys

The QN95A is Samsung's flagship 4K TV for 2021, packing in the Samsung One Connect Box as well as an OTS+ audio system and Mini LED backlight. Save £500 on this 85-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £4,499 at Currys

The QN95A is Samsung's flagship 4K TV for 2021, packing in the Samsung One Connect Box as well as an OTS+ audio system and Mini LED backlight. Save £400 on this 75-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £2,999 at Currys

The QN95A is Samsung's flagship 4K TV for 2021, packing in the Samsung One Connect Box as well as an OTS+ audio system and Mini LED backlight. Save £300 on this 65-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £3,999 at Currys

The QN90A keeps most of the specs of the QN95A, but without the One Connect box, and with a slightly reduced 60W audio output. Save £400 on this 75-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £2,799 at Currys

The QN90A keeps most of the specs of the QN95A, but without the One Connect box, and with a slightly reduced 60W audio output. Save £300 on this 65-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV: £1,799 at Currys

The QN90A keeps most of the specs of the QN95A, but without the One Connect box, and with a slightly reduced 60W audio output. Save £100 on this 50-inch size.View Deal

Samsung The Frame TV 2021: £999-£2,999 at Samsung

Save up to £500 on Samsung's most stylish TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes.View Deal

Looking for more QLED TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.