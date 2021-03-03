Save £30 on any EE phone deals from this retailer with an exclusive code

EE isn't exactly the cheapest network, often featuring higher priced bills. However, thanks to its position as the UK's favourite and fastest network, it is worth the extra boost in costs.

And if you've had your eye on EE phone deals, we've got a way to help you save some more money on it. Head over to the retailer Affordable Mobiles and you can currently save £30 on any EE phone contract.

All you have to do is apply the TechRadar exclusive code TR30EE at the checkout of any EE phone plan. However, it is worth mentioning that this does not work for SIM only deals, just phones.

On top of the code, Affordable Mobiles is also running a competition. Once your phone has arrived, take a selfie and post it to social media with the hashtag #StillsForBills and you could win the sum of your phone bill paid in four equal instalments, spanning the 24 month period of your contract.

These two factors together make mobile phone deals from Affordable Mobiles pretty tempting right now.

Save on EE phone deals with this code:

Head straight to the Affordable Mobiles website and you can save £30 on all EE phone deals. This includes the iPhone 12, Samsung S21, Google Pixel 5, iPhone SE and plenty more. All you have to do is choose the deal that best fits you, go to the checkout and enter the code TR30EE.



Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market, especially when it comes to EE phone contracts and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.