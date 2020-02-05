Save £20 on Amazon Echo Show 5 in Amazon's loved-up Valentines sale

Been flirting with the idea of picking up one of Amazon's Echo devices? Show your loved one just how much you care about them – and the latest tech – by picking up Amazon's Echo Show 5, which is discounted down to £59.99 for Valentine's Day.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the smallest screen-packing Echo Show device, and offers not only a handy screen to accompany your Alexa smart assistant, but almost ingenious integration with WikiHow that proves far more useful than one might first consider. This is just a few coins more expensive than the cheapest price we've seen the Show 5, making for a good bargain, whether you're loved up or flying solo. At least you'll never be alone with Alexa. Or is that just creepy...?

Whether you're just starting to kit out your smart home, or you're looking for more ways to introduce Alexa to each room (the Echo Show 5 feels made for the kitchen by the way), it's a great time to pick up a smart, affordable display for your home.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the latest Amazon Echo Show deals where you are.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Grab this smart display to open your home to a new world of Alexa commands and responses. Follow recipes, catch up on some Prime Video, video call, and personalise with your own photos on the 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Amazon have just dropped the price on this Alexa gadget once more, making it an excellent time to grab a final Amazon Echo Show 5 deal.

View Deal

Shop more Echo deals at Amazon UK

Shop more Echo deals at Amazon US

We keep an eye on all the Alexa device sales, to make sure you're always getting the best offers. Want something a little different to control your smart home with? Try our Google Home deals selection or Apple HomePod prices.