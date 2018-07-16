Save over £100 on the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact packs flagship features into a more palm-friendly form factor, and you can now save yourself over £120 during Amazon Prime Day.

For those with smaller hands, or those who just prefer a dinkier dialler, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is one of the few devices which can offer flagship credentials in a smaller size.

You still get the powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM of the standard XZ2, plus Sony's 19MP rear facing camera, 64GB of internal storage along with a microSD slot, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 5MP front facing snapper.

The trade off comes with the display. The Xperia XZ2 Compact 'only' has a 5-inch display which, once upon a time, was considered huge, but in today's world where screens are pushing 6 inches it feels decidedly small.

But that's the Compact's charm, and if you're after a powerful smartphone that's not going to test the limits of your pockets, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is now cheaper than the OnePlus 6 at just £399 - but only until the end of Tuesday, July 17.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | was £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

A more mid-range saving

If your budget isn't big enough for the XZ2 Compact, there's also £100 off the Sony Xpreria XA2. You get a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus microSD), Android 8 and a 23MP rear facing camera.

There's plenty to shout about here then, and the fact the XA2 is now just £199 (until the end of Tuesday) makes it a fantastic budget buy.

Sony Xperia XA2 | was £299 now £199 at Amazon

A mid-range handset for a budget smartphone price tag? Amazon Prime Day is spoiling us with £100 off the XA2, which packs in a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 23MP rear camera.View Deal