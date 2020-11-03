Save 50% on your first month with these exclusively cheap SIM only deals

Some networks use huge mounds of cashback to lure you in, others have a long list of add-ons and features and some just go all in on affordable pricing. And if the latter is what you're looking for, Lebara could be the way to go for SIM only deals.

The network has some of the UK's cheapest SIM plans, competing with Carphone Warehouse's iD Mobile. If you don't use much data each month, you can go as low as £5 with Lebara SIMs.

And, while that is already extremely affordable, it's available even cheaper right now. At the checkout you can use the code VOUCHER20 and your first month will come out half price.

This code can be used across all four of Lebara's SIM only deals but the best value is in its two cheaper options - the 2GB and 10GB plans.

But past the cheap pricing, what stands out about Lebara? It piggy-backs on the Vodafone network, giving you high-end coverage and speeds, it runs on 1-month rolling contracts providing flexibility and with these plans, you get 100 or unlimited international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK depending on which SIM you choose.

These cheap SIM only deals in full:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50 for first month, then £5 for rest with code VOUCHER20

If you're looking to keep your bills down low, this feels like the perfect plan. After you apply the code VOUCHER20 you're left paying just £2.50 for the first month - a price that is unmatched, especially for 2GB of data. If you decide to hold onto the SIM for longer than a month then your bills only go up to £5.

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £5 for first month, then £10 for rest with code VOUCHER20

2GB not enough for the kind of data you're getting through each month? This plan boosts your cap to 10GB each month which will be enough for a bit of streaming, a lot of social media, plenty of internet searches and more. Use the code and your first month will come in at just £5.

This voucher can also be used on Lebara's 20GB and unlimited data plans. However, we feel that the best value from Lebara can be found in its cheaper plans above.

What's Lebara and what stands out about it?

Lebara specialises in cheap SIM plans, scoring its best value offers in the lower data regions.

All of its SIMs run on 1-month rolling plans, giving you the flexibility to leave at any time or change which plan you're on and Lebara promises no price rises during your contract.

Along with that, Lebara piggy-backs off the Vodafone network so you're getting reliable and fast speeds. You also get 100 international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK.