Save 25% on the price of this ace unlimited data SIM only deal from Smarty

Picture the scene - you're deep into your sixth Netflix viewing session of the week and then your phone dings with that dreaded 'end of your data allowance' text. If this sounds like common practice with your phone contracts, you might need to upgrade your data cap.

And luckily, if this does apply to you there's a bargain offer going right now to help you forget your streaming limit woes. Coming from the SIM only company Smarty Mobile, you can currently get unlimited data for just £18.75 a month.

That's a 25% cut in what Smarty normally charges and works out as one of the cheapest ways to get unlimited data right now. And, unlike its closest competition - Three Mobile - Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts.

That means you could hop on for one month with no commitments, stay for eight months or get comfortable and stay for a good few years...there really are no limits. You can see Smarty's impressive offer down below to get one of the best SIM only deals around.

Smarty's impressive SIM only deal:

Unlimited SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 £18.75 per month

This plan from Smarty has a lot to offer so let us break it down for you. Firstly, with unlimited data you can stream and social all day without worrying about running out of data. Secondly, you're only paying £18.75 to lose that cap. Finally, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can stay for as long as you want or leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

On top of that, Smarty offers money off for your data. For every 1GB of your plan that you don't use, it will knock £1.25 off your next bill. The money off on data might not be all that necessary with Smarty's unlimited plan, but its tethering abilities are.

While using Smarty's unlimited data, you can tether any of your devices to your phone. That means you can tether your laptop, tablet or even console to your phone and make full use of all of that data.