Save 20% on this fantastic SIM only deal - offering 50GB of data for just £12 a month

If you're on the hunt for a new SIM plan, the MVNO Smarty might have the perfect choice for you with its latest sale, offering flexbility, affordability and most importantly, a load of data.

This SIM only deal in question is on Smarty's 50GB plan. Right now, the brand is knocking 20% off the price, leaving you now paying just £12 a month - the lowest price around for that much data.

With 50GB, you'll be able to browse the internet for around 2500 hours, stream around 10,000 songs or, send off an impressive 20,000 emails - it's a lot when you break it down!

Because Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts. you are able to leave at any time you like. However, if you stay for over a year, the pricing will return to the original £15 cost.

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month

Right now, this is easily one of the best SIM only deals on the market. For just £12 a month, you'll get 50GB of data each month. That's 20% off the original price and overall, one of the cheapest options out there for this much data. Because Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts, you are able to leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.