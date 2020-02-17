Save 20% on stellar 10GB data Vodafone SIM only deal with this code

There's a mass amount of SIM only deals that float around the internet trying to grasp your attention. 1-month flexible contracts, massive data plans and even freebies. But a new offer from Vodafone has kept it simple, by just saving you some cold hard cash....okay, virtual cash.

Up until the not very distant future of February 24, Vodafone is bringing its A-game, allowing you to cut £3 a month off the price of its 10GB for £15 a month plan.

That means you're now paying just £12 a month for 10GB, putting it well into the list of best cheap SIM plans. All you have to do is enter the pretty boastful code WINNER20 and you're all set.

If you do happen to miss it, then don't fret - there are a host of other excellent offers available right now. You can find details of this Vodafone plan and its biggest competing offers below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Vodafone's discounted SIM only deal in full:

SIM only plan from Vodafone | 12 month contract | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month with code WINNER20

If you're looking for a SIM plan from Vodafone, this currently looks like the best option around. Once you enter the code WINNER20 you'll see your monthly costs drop down to £12, securing you a pretty bargain price tag on this deal.

View Deal

What benefits does a Vodafone SIM only deal offer?

So you're saving money, getting a decent chunk of data...but what else. Well, Vodafone is actually one of the best networks around, constantly fighting with EE to land the top spot.

You're getting roaming abilities in 48 destinations (even with the events of Brexit), a free 3-month trial of Secure Net and a service from Vodafone for managing devices, digital usage, locating your phone and more.

Possibly more exciting than the above features is Vodafone's VeryMe. Badly named? Yes. Full of bargains and discounts? A much bigger yes. Whether it's free coffees, meals, discounts on apps and subscriptions or even competitions to win holidays, VeryMe is packed full of some pretty great offers.

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Obviously there are a lot of SIM plans currently on the market, so what are the biggest competitors around? In terms of cheap plans, Smarty Mobile seems to be the most obvious choice.

It has two main offers - 50GB for £15 a month and 30GB for £10 a month, depending on how much you want to spend. And all Smarty plans operate on a 1-month rolling contract.

If you don't mind spending a bit more, EE has an excellent 60GB for £20 a month plan or Three's unlimited data for £18 a month promotion is one of our favourites right now.