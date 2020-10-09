Samsung's cheap 5G phone is on sale and you get a free smart speaker with it

If you're in the market for a new affordable phone from Samsung, either a 4G or 5G phone, then you'll be happy to hear the Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale. This is part of the company's affordable A range, which typically have weaker cameras and processors, but top-tier screens and large batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is available on Amazon for £387, which is £42 off its usual price, and the 4G version is now £254 for the white version, which is £74 off its typical cost. The black version is also reduced but only by £65.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the prices in your region for the Samsung Galaxy A51, both 4G and 5G.

That's a modest amount off both handsets, but since they're typically pretty affordable anyway, it's a fair discount. In addition, if you buy these phones from Amazon you can get a free Harman Kardon Citation One Smart Speaker via redemption too - that usually costs £180, so you're getting a great freebie there.

These Samsung Galaxy A51 deals is a prelude to Amazon Prime Day 2020, taking place on October 13, which should see loads of tech and more reduced across Amazon (and some other retailers are doing their own deals too).

Loads of mobile phone deals, speakers and more will be reduced then, but for this particular model of Samsung phone you might not see a better saving.

Samsung Galaxy A51 with Harmon Kardon Citation One: £329 £254 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, four rear cameras with a 48MP main one, mid-ranged Exynos 9611 chipset, fairly good 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. This version is only compatible with 4G networks but has a very low cost as a result.



Samsung Galaxy A51 5G with Harmon Kardon Citation One: £429 £386 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, four rear cameras with a 48MP main one, decent Exynos 980 chipset, large 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 10. This version works on 5G and 4G networks but is a little pricier than its 4G version as a result.



TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.