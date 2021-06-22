Samsung's best smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, is cheaper this Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day deals are continuing, and among some of the best smartwatch deals is one of our favorite wrist companions. This is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and the discounts are significant right now in both the US and UK.

That discount is either $150 or £150 on the top-end smartwatch, which is great savings in either currency. We praised the Galaxy Watch 3 for its premium design, its unique rotating bezel and great fitness features.

In the US, we've also seen Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 discounted with $100 off during Prime Day 2021. Below you'll find all of these deals from Amazon so you can snap up a new smartwatch.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals on Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS): $429.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $150 Samsung's most recent smartwatch has a generous $150 off in this price cut, saving you loads on the top-spec model of the wearable. For a while we ranked this as the top smartwatch money can buy, making it a great get.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Samsung's fitness-themed smartwatch is available for $100 off in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. We've seen the watch at this price before, but until its successor comes later in the year, this is probably the lowest price we'll see for it. 44mm: $269.99 $175.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS): £399.99 £249 at Amazon

Save £150 The smaller model of the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a £150 discount for Prime Day. That's a great saving on one of the best smartwatches money can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS): £419.99 £294 at Amazon

Save £125 Samsung's most recent smartwatch has a generous £125 off in this price cut, saving you loads on the top-spec model of the wearable. For a while we ranked this as the top smartwatch money can buy, making it a great get.

