Samsung is giving new TV owners free access to Fiit, Tidal Hi-Fi and more

TV giant Samsung has announced a new offer to entice customers into buying from its latest smart TV range – it’s giving owners £200 worth of exclusive offers to try out a variety of premium apps and entertainment .

Available for UK customers until January 6, the Smart Start scheme will offer free access to apps like Rakuten TV, BritBox, YouTube Premium, TIDAL and Fiit for a limited time to those who purchase any new Samsung Smart TV.

As well as giving Smart TV owners the chance to try out a variety of new paid apps during the initial months that they own the TV, the scheme is also intended to offer the opportunity to experience content in a way they may not have before – whether that’s watching movies in 4K HDR10+ or listening to music in Dolby Atmos sound quality.

More to come

Samsung says the Smart Start scheme will be “an ongoing proposition which will be constantly evolving, with new offers and services from content partners being added to give customers the best start with their new smart TV.”

That means prospective Samsung customers can expect a host of new apps and services to be included in the proposition throughout the year, but confirmed offers right now are as follows:

Five free UHD movie rentals with Rakuten TV

3-month Britbox pass

3-months ad-free viewing with YouTube Premium

4-months free access to TIDAL HiFi

3-months free access to Fiit

Eligible customers will be able to view the Smart Start offers on their new 2020/2021 Smart TVs within the pre-installed Samsung Promotion app. Once logged in, the app will display a unique voucher code for each exclusive offer.