Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 fully leaked in two videos

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 had already been extensively leaked, but now we’ve had probably the clearest look at the device we’ll get before it’s announced on August 5, as it has been leaked in two different videos – one of which includes an unboxing of what’s seemingly a retail version.

The first of these videos, posted by TechTalkTV, shows the 41mm version in a silver shade with a darker bezel. Details in the video include the apparent presence of a 1.2-inch screen, 5 ATM water resistance, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a stainless steel frame, GPS, an ECG, a blood pressure monitor, and a heart rate monitor.

The source also claims that there’s a larger 45mm version with a 1.4-inch screen, though this isn’t shown.

The Galaxy Watch 3 shown here appears to have a leather strap, and it has a rotating bezel just like the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, but one that’s apparently thinner.

Next up, there’s a video by The Mobile Central, showing a 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Bronze. Other than the color, the design is identical to what was shown in the previous video, but the difference here is that this one was apparently sold early by a retailer, whereas it’s not clear where the Watch 3 in the first video was sourced.

This second one is lighter on details, but it gives you a good look at the design and interface (which is much the same as on the original Galaxy Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2).

While these videos look utterly convincing and match previous leaks, we’d still take them with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially unveils the wearable, but we’d be very surprised if much here is wrong.

We’ll find out for sure at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are all expected to land too.

