Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7: which Android tablet is best for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series means serious business. Both the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 have a whole lot of power in them, and though the differences between them might seem negligible, they will be significant to some buyers.

That said, both of these tablets showcase the best of what Samsung has to offer, and if you’re in the market for an Android tablet that won’t quit on you, then either of these will do the job.

So if you’re having a bit of trouble trying to decide which Galaxy Tab S7 to buy, we’re here to help out. We’ve looked at all the features and specs of both tablets, as well as the price, design, and everything else that you may need to know before you buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7 price and availability

The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $649.99 / £619 / AU$1,149, for which you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and the starting price goes up to $849.99 / £799 / AU$1,549 for the same RAM and storage combination.

In both cases that's for a Wi-Fi-only model, but you can also get cellular versions which push the price up, with both 4G and 5G models of both slates available. You can also get versions with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage in some places - though not all models are available in all regions.

One place where you can get extra RAM and storage is the UAE, where you'll be looking at AED 3,599 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with an 8GB / 256GB combo, but no LTE.

Finally, the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 costs AED 2,699 for the Wi-Fi only model, or you can get an LTE version for AED 2,999, and they both come with 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7 design

The most obvious difference between the two tablets is the size of each. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus measures 285 x 185 x 5.7mm, while the Galaxy Tab S7 comes in at 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm. So as its name suggests, the Tab S7 Plus is larger - though it's also slightly thinner.

The larger screen size on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (more on which below) makes it slightly heavier as well, weighing in at 575g as opposed to the 498g of its smaller sibling.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Both come in a choice of three colors - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver.

They're both also very thin - though again the Tab S7 Plus is the thinner of the two, and both have an aluminum rear and frame.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7 display

This is the first major difference between the two tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1752 x 2800 pixels. Everything from images to video to text looks sharp and crisp, and the screen really is a delight to use.

For those who value screen brightness and clarity, there really is no other choice than opting for the far superior display on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (Image credit: Future)

On the Galaxy Tab S7, you’ll have to contend with a smaller, 11-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels. We don’t mind the slightly lower resolution much - in fact the two slates have a similar pixel density, but the quality of the screen is nowhere near as high as its AMOLED sibling.

Thankfully, both displays have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and include HDR10+ support, so you still get a decent visual experience even if you skip the AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7 camera and battery

Samsung has stuck exactly the same dual-lens camera setup on both of these tablets. Specifically there's a 13MP f/2.0 main snapper and a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one.

Both tablets also have an 8MP f/2.0 single-lens camera on the front. This unusually - and usefully - is positioned so that it's at the top of the screen when the tablet is held in landscape orientation.

Most tablets mimic phones by having the selfie camera at the top when the slate is held in portrait, but given that most people use a tablet in landscape orientation for video calls and the like, the position on these Samsung slates makes a lot more sense, as the lens is more in line with where you're looking, rather than being off to the side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Beyond the camera hardware, both Galaxy Tab S7 models are also packed with camera modes, such Night mode, Pro Video mode, Live Focus (for portraits), and Single Take mode, which automatically takes numerous photos and short videos using all the lenses, so you're sure to end up with something good.

As for the battery, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a 10,090mAh one, while the Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a smaller 8,000mAh battery. However, the smaller screen size and the use of LCD rather than OLED means you'll get similar life from it as from the Tab S7 Plus.

Battery life will of course depend on your usage, as well as if you’ve got any other accessories connected to the tablet, such as the keyboard cover. But you should be able to get at least eight to ten hours of active usage from each before needing a recharge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs Galaxy Tab S7 specs and features

Both tablets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which is a beast at handling pretty much any app you can throw at it. You’ll also get the choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on regional availability.

You get the familiar Android 10, along with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 and access to the Google Play store in its entirety. A fingerprint sensor rests in the side-mounted power button on the Galaxy Tab S7, while on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus it’s located under the display itself.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (Image credit: Future)

Both tablets come with an S Pen stylus, which magnetically attaches to the back near the camera bump to wirelessly charge. It can also be safely nestled away inside the Book Cover (sold separately), should you choose to keep it somewhere safe.

Pen accuracy for writing and sketching is very satisfactory, and you’ll soon forget that you’re actually writing on a tablet.

One area where the two slates tend to differ is in their connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus offers 5G support as well, so if you have a compatible operator in your country, you can enjoy high speed data wherever coverage is available. On the Galaxy Tab S7 you’ll - in most cases - have to contend with regular LTE speeds instead, as while there is a 5G model of it, it's not as widely available.

Takeaway

There are quite a few Android tablets on the market, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are definitely the ones to beat. The design, screens, battery life, and overall experience of using both is just beyond what we’ve come to expect on an Android tablet, and makes them both highly recommended.

You can of course up your productivity with each by pairing them with the keyboard cover for easier typing, and while the keys may not be exactly the same as typing on a laptop, they are still very responsive and easy to get used to.

So while it's not perfect as a laptop replacement, the Galaxy Tab S7 is certainly a competent tool for quick note-taking, drawing, or just lying in bed watching some Netflix - and with its bigger, better screen the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is even better for those things, but it also costs more, and is otherwise a very similar slate.