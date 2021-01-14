Samsung Galaxy SmartTag release date, price, design and features

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags product tracker was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January 2020; they're Tile-like location trackers that help you find lost possessions and devices.

You can attach one of these to pair of keys, into your purse or wallet, or perhaps onto a coat or teddy your child is prone to dropping or leaving, and use the Samsung SmartThings Find app to locate them using your phone.

There's also SmartTags Plus, with extra features - you can find out what differentiates these below.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags and SmartTags Plus go on sale on January 29, alongside the Galaxy S21.

If you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone in many regions, you'll also get a pack of SmartTag thrown in.

The SmartTag is rather pricey at $19 / £29 per tag - pricing in other regions pending - though perhaps bundles for multiple will pop up. At time of writing you can pre-order black or gray Tags, but it sounds like more versions are coming.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a small rectangle, made of plastic, with a gap you can use to slot it onto keys, onto your pet's collar, or onto tags on luggage.

The tags come in a range of colors and patterns, so you can pick one that matches the device you're strapping it too. Samsung also showed off some branded versions, like one with Bart Simpson's face on it.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags works in conjunction with the brand's SmartThings Find app, which lets you track the location of your Samsung smartphone and other devices. Now with the app, you can track your SmartTags too.

The Tags send Bluetooth signals to nearby Samsung devices, whether they're yours or other people's, which then gives you a location depending on the proximity to the device.

The SmartTags have a battery that Samsung says will last 'months', with a replaceable coin battery.

What does the SmartTags Plus do that the standard ones don't? Well, the SmartTags Plus use UWB (ultra wide-band) tech for spatial and directional tracking, so you can use get more accurate locational data, and also use the AR Finder on your phone to hunt down the tags.

That makes it sound like you should skip out on the standard tags for the Plus ones, but it probably depends on what you're attaching the tags too, and how specific you need your location.