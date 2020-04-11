Samsung Galaxy S20 and S10 price drop: save £140 with these Easter weekend deals

Samsung's S20 series and last year's Galaxy S10 handsets have undoubtedly been some of the best phones on the market in recent years. But with that in mind, it is no surprise that they are also some of the most expensive.

Luckily, every so often we see a price cut come around to make things that little bit easier. For the S10, with a year under its belt, these price drops come around pretty frequently. But for the brand new S20 trio...not so much.

With that in mind, any price drop on Samsung Galaxy S20 deals is well worth exploring, especially when, like the deals below, those price cuts go as big as £110 off!

Whether you want the brand new S20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals or even last year's Galaxy S10 deals, we've listed some stellar price drops on these handsets below.

These affordable Samsung phone deals in full:

What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The middle child of Samsung's latest trio, the S20 Plus offers high-end specs in all of the areas you would hope for. It has one of the best phone screens out there, an awesome 4500mAh battery, powerful internals, 120Hz refresh rate and even a super-powered quad camera set-up.



Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of Samsung's latest trio, the S20 offers very similar specs to above at a lower price. You're getting a 4000mAh battery, an almost identical camera set-up, that same powerful display and the 120Hz refresh rate still.



Samsung Galaxy S10:

Just because its the oldest of the three, it doesn't mean its a bad phone. The Galaxy S10 was one of our favourite devices of 2019, packed with some incredible internal power, a top-notch camera, beautiful display and all of the other features that make up a flagship.