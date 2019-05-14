Ruark unveils striking (and very expensive) Tempo DAB radio

Streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music may be the most popular way to listen to music these days, but sometimes you just can't beat a good digital radio – and Ruark's colorful new model proves the humble DAB is very much still in style.

The Tempo radio sees the British audio company teaming up with furniture designer Linley, to create what looks to be a refreshed version of the popular Ruark R1 radio.

The best DAB radio: the best digital radios you can buy

Read our Pure Evoke C-F6 review

Want something more portable? Check out the best Bluetooth speakers 2019

When we tested the portable version of the Ruark R1, the Vita Audio R1 MkII we were impressed by its detailed soundstage and neutral presentation, and with a custom-tuned 75mm high-fidelity drive unit and Class A-B 9W amplification, the Tempo promises more of the same.

Style comes at a cost

The new DAB Radio features a "goatskin-clad front panel", brightness-adjustable OLED display, and a sycamore cabinet, with the striking inlayed design inspired by sound waves and 20th century graphic design.

The Ruark Tempo supports DAB/DAB+ and FM radio, and can be used to play music from your smartphone over a Bluetooth connection. It also features AUX and headphone inputs, and USB charging port, which means you can use it to top up your devices when you're running low on battery.

Image credit: Ruark / Linley

The radio is available in yellow, blue, burgundy, and pink color schemes, and costs £1295 (around $1680 / AU$2400). Currently it's only available in the UK, but according to Linley, will be available in "most countries from July".

The nearly £1300 price tag represents a significant step up from the Ruark R1's original price of £220 (around £280 / AU$400), and is pretty expensive for a DAB radio – as the technical specifications look largely the same, it seems as though you're paying over five times the price of the original for that striking design.

Whether that represents good value for money to you depends on how much of a focal point you want your radio to be – and how much cash you have to spare.