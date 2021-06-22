Roku Express 4K vs Fire TV Stick: which Prime Day deal is best?

If you're eyeing up this year's Prime Day deals, and are in the market for a new streaming stick, you're well in luck – as there are plenty of budget streamers on sale in this year's Amazon event.

Two of the best Prime Day deals are on the Roku Express 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K. The former is now just $29.99 after a $10 price cut on Amazon, while the latter is a slightly cheaper $24.99 after being slashed to half price.

While the Fire TV Stick 4K will save you a few pennies, it's worth asking whether it's Amazon's Fire TV Stick or its competing Roku Express is really what you want – as there are a few things to consider aside from just the price. In both cases you're getting a sizeable bargain, so there's no wrong option either.

Prime Day streaming stick deals

This 4K HDR streamer from Roku is wonderfully affordable, with the excellent and streamlined Roku OS as well as all the key streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

A streaming stick is ideal for upgrading your TV's smart capabilities – adding apps that weren't previously supported, for example, or even just overhauling a frustrating and laggy interface.

The Roku platform scores great on both fronts. The OS on the Roku Express 4K is streamlined and easy to navigate, with simple tile-icon app menus and a fetching purple color scheme. The calming city screensaver, which kicks in when you're inactive for a few minutes, is a lovely addition too.

The Fire TV Stick 4K uses Amazon's Fire TV platform, which works somewhat differently. It's not a pain to navigate, but it does function as an Amazon marketplace of sorts, eternally highlighting Amazon Prime Video content or shows that need to be purchased through Amazon TV Channels. Some doubling up of menu tabs means it's not the best-designed interface either.

Both of these Prime Day deals will give you 4K resolution and HDR, though the Fire TV Stick packs in a host of other formats for the true cinephile. You'll get both and HDR10+ (dynamic HDR formats for compatible films and shows) and Dolby Atmos audio compatibility (meaning it will passthrough 3D audio to the TV's speakers or soundbar, if the audio hardware supports it).

The Fire TV Stick 4K wins on format support, then, as well as price, with its much larger £25 saving. The remote is quite objectively sleeker, too, with built-in Alexa making for easy voice commands and connectivity with other Amazon devices (Amazon Echo, etc).

The Roku Express 4K does support Alexa and Google Assistant, though the remote is a slightly clunkier / rubber button affair, if having a sleek remote is crucial for you.

All in all it's hard not to go with Amazon's model – perhaps unsurprising when Amazon is running the sales event – but those wanting to prioritise a good software experience may want to opt for the Roku. If your 4K TV doesn't support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, or Dolby Atmos, then there are fewer incentives to get an Amazon model pushing thpse features too.

