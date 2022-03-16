RingCentral reckons it has cracked the whole webinar goldmine

Audio player loading…

In addition to VoIP and video conferencing, RingCentral has announced the beta launch of its new webinar software, RingCentral Webinar.

Now available in beta to customers in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia, RingCentral Webinar will be offered as an add-on to the company's flagship product RingCentral MVP later this summer.

What sets it apart from other webinar software is the fact that RingCentral Webinar can be accessed through a browser or through the company's unified application. It was also designed and built from the ground up to be incredibly simple when it comes to set-up, use and management.

Chief innovation officer at RingCentral, Kira Makagon explained in a press release how using its new webinar software will be a breeze for those already familiar with hosting and joining RingCentral Video meetings, saying:

“We’ve all been part of webinars and they’re not the easiest to join and when it comes to hosting them, they can be even more nerve wracking. At RingCentral our focus is to simplify communications and collaboration technology so it’s easy to set-up, use, and manage – with RingCentral Webinar, we’re doing exactly that. By leveraging people’s muscle memory of hosting and joining RingCentral Video meetings and by adding Webinar capabilities directly to our unified communications app – that already offers team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system – we’ve made it easier for businesses to deploy and for users to join RingCentral Webinar.”

RingCentral Webinar

RingCentral Webinar aims to make hosting webinars simple for everyone as they can be set up in just two clicks directly from the RingCentral app or using a browser such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

When it comes to attending or participating in a webinar, attendees and panelists can join directly from desktop, RingCentral's mobile app or a browser and this also works on mobile for those that don't want to have to download and install an additional app.

When it becomes generally available this summer, RingCentral Webinar will provide simple integrations that enable users to easily track webinar registrations and capture leads on the systems they use. These integrations will launch later this year and will enable users to streamline end-to-end webinar experiences across the CRM software they already use for easier registration, promotion and performance tracking. Marketing Automation Systems like Marketo and Task Automation products such as Zapier will also be supported.

While the initial launch of RingCentral Webinar will be geared towards all-hands company meetings, trainings, team celebrations and company culture events, RingCentral plans to extend support to marketing use cases and include more features to support and track webinar success across the lead generation lifecycle.