PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct cancelled - where to get a console next

Update: The latest PS5 restock on the PlayStation Direct store appears to have been and gone, but it's not clear whether anyone was actually able to buy a console. From what we've experienced ourselves and seen from others online, once getting through the queue system at 10am, both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were already shown as out of stock.

However, a message on the PlayStation Direct store also suggests that Sony had to cancel this morning's restock last minute. Below was the message that was presented to wannabe buyers at 10am.

No reason was offered as to why the PS5 restock was postponed, nor have we been given any indication as to when it will be held instead. For the latest news, though, do keep an eye on our where to buy PS5 guide for regular updates. Current rumours suggest Amazon and Very could have consoles from next week.

If you haven't been one of the lucky ones to receive an invite from Sony, the latest PS5 restock from the PlayStation Direct store will be open to all from 10am this morning. You can get a place in the queue now by following the link below.

We expect a number of Disc and Digital consoles will be available to buy from Sony's official store. Going by previous drops, you'll only have the option to pick up either console by itself. Unlike other major retailers, no bundles will be offered.

As for how this system works, at 10am the waiting room will be opened up to all. After a short time (usually about 30 mins) you will then be assigned a random spot in the queue and just have to hope it's high enough to get a PS5 console before they all sell out again.

Even a year after the PS5 launch, each restock still sells out in a matter of minutes. PlayStation Direct has been a new player in the game this year as Sony finally launched its own store outside of the US. Select PSN accounts are given invites to PS5 restocks in an exclusive two-hour window and then access opens to the wider public once this has passed. Admittedly, it's not the most satisfying way to do it, but it definitely feels a lot more organised than some other stores.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct

PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct

PS5 Disc consoles will be available today from 10am at PlayStation Direct. You can enter the waiting room at this time and then a short while after you will be given a random spot in the queue. You just have to hope it's near enough to the front that you can get a console before they sell out.

PS5 (Digital Edition): £359.99 at PlayStation Direct PS5 (Digital Edition): £359.99 at PlayStation Direct

The PS5 Digital Edition costs £90 less than the main PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured so it's generally harder to get one during a restock.

Based on the current information out there, this is likely one of your best opportunities to get a PS5 before the end of the year. A couple more stores such as Very and Amazon could hold another restock in December, but it's definitely getting close to the wire before Christmas.

Did you miss out on this PlayStation Direct PS5 restock? You can always take yourself over to our where to buy the PS5 guide as we update that regularly with all the latest PS5 restock news. You can also check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as restocks are now more frequent.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock right here as well. Both consoles are definitely going to be heavily in demand in the weeks ahead leading up to Christmas.