Prime members can grab an Audible trial subscription for just 99p

Looking for something to drown out the sounds of quarantine? This Audible trial can save you £23 on your audiobook subscription if you're a Prime member, offering three months of the service for just 99p.

An Audible membership will usually set you back £7.99 a month, so that's a fantastic price and definitely one worth taking the plunge for. This offer is only available to Prime members without a previous Audible subscription, so if lockdown has you itching for a new form of entertainment, you have every reason to give these silky stories a try.

If this Audible trial doesn't suit, you can also grab two months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the moment as well.

Three months of Audible for 99p at Amazon

Prime members who are new to Audible can now grab three months of the audiobook subscription service for just 99p. That's a £23 saving on the usual £7.99 monthly price, though remember to cancel as this will auto-renew when the trial ends.

Audible offers over 200,000 books, with this particular offer bringing you one free audiobook per month - free to keep once your membership comes to an end. From bestsellers to the classics, you're sure to find something to treat your ears to, and if you're not getting on with a particular title you can always exchange it free of charge as well. As an Audible member, you'll receive up to 80% off selected audiobook purchases and unlimited access to Audible Original Podcasts.

