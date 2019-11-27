£5 a month for 2.25GB of data is the best cheap SIM only deal of Black Friday so far

Have you grown sick and tired of every tech website out there espousing their love for Three's £18 unlimited data SIM only deal? We honestly quite understand...Black Friday's supposed to be about getting things cheap isn't it?

It seems iD Mobile - Carphone Warehouse's in-house network - empathises, too. It's on your side if promises of 'all-you-can-eat data' are just of no interest whatsoever and you just want to pay the least amount possible for your monthly phone bills.

So it's now giving you the chance to get a 2.25GB SIM (which should be enough for a lot of people) for a barely believable £5 per month. That's inclusive of all iD's usual perks - data rollover if you ever come up short, bill capping to keep your spending in check, EU roaming and the flexibility of 30-day rolling contracts.

As you'll see from our SIM only deals, there's nobody else out there on the UK SIMO market that can offer a price so low for this amount of data.

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Honestly, we probably should have seen this coming. iD has rolled out this trusty tariff for the last two Black Fridays running and done very well by it. It's brilliant value and you can revel in monthly bills of a mere fiver a month. And if you're worried about wasting unused data at the end of each month, you can roll over what's left for the months where you do need that little bit extra.

What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new SIMO deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.

One thing we like about iD is its sheer flexibility - it only does rolling 30-day contracts, so you can pretty much leave whenever you like. And the added perks like data rollover and bill capping are welcome features, too.