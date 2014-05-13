LG's Lifeband Touch and Heart Rate Earphones get belated release dates

LG's LifeBand Touch was supposed to go on sale in April, but April came and went without a sniff of a LifeBand Touch and thousands of LG fitness fans' hearts broke.

But chin up! Because the company has confirmed that the band will launch in the US on May 18 and it really means it this time.

Once it's out in North America, the band will be rolled out in Asia and Europe in the days and weeks following it.

Touch Point

No word on how much the LifeBand Touch will set you back yet, but you'll get a full touch OLED display, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and all manner of health-related sensors for your money.

Also launching alongside the LifeBand Touch are LG's Heart Rate Earphones that measure the blood flow signals in your ears to provide heart rate data, while also playing you your motivational tunes.