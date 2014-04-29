Google Glass 3.0 could be the Oculus Rift you can wear to work

Google has been granted a patent for a version of Google Glass that puts a display over both eyes, a possible hint at where the company is taking its eye-worn wearable.

The patent was filed in September 2011 but only made public now - and it puts the dual-displays directly in the wearer's line of sight.

That could be amazing for augmented reality applications and 3D animations but not so great for your ability to avoid walking into lampposts - unless Google puts some fairly robust failsafes in place to stop it from obstructing your view.

Ole two-eyes

They're no fools over at Google HQ, so the document also suggests that the two-eyed Glass would be able to adjust its colour scheme based on what you're looking at so as not to become too distracting or stop you from being able to see where you're going.

Given that it's been three years since Google filed the patent, we wouldn't be surprised if this turned out to be one of those 'just-in-case' filings, the tech of which never actually comes to be.

But you never know - Google Glass 3.0 might just be a more Oculus-type experience.

Via Phandroid