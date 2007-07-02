iPod speakers with style

Danish speaker specialist Scandyna has launched a new range of speakers aimed at style-conscious iPod owners. But there's more to the Micropod SE Active than just good looks.

The Micropod SE Active makes a virtue of its curvy design as this helps eliminate standing waves from building up inside the cabinet. Scandyna also points out that each speaker also comes with a built-in high quality amplifier and has Kevlar drive units - the same material used in B&W loudspeakers.

These £199 speakers aren't just limited to iPod use either - you can hook them up your Mac, PC or other MP3 player.

Key features include: