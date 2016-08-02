What's new in Photoshop and Lightroom?

When Adobe announces a new release of Photoshop and Lightroom, the world of photography takes a deep breath and waits in anticipation to discover what new features are on offer. When you're talking about the two leading photo editing programs it can be difficult to imagine how they might be improved, but with Photoshop CC 2015.5 (June 2016 release) and Lightroom CC (2015.4-2015.6) there are some impressive features that make a number of tasks faster, easier and more effective.

Photoshop CC 2015.5 (June 2016 release)

The most recent version of Photoshop is packed with a whole host of improvements that will make your workflow more efficient. While many of the improvements could easily go unnoticed unless you're looking for them, there's a lot going on under the hood in terms of speed. Documents are said to open faster, and Content-Aware Fill is now up to three times faster, and produces improved results. One key point to consider with this latest version of Photoshop CC is that plug-ins from earlier versions aren't migrated, which means you'll need to reinstall them again.

Lightroom CC (2015.4-2015.6)

Lightroom was first released back in 2007, and in less than 10 years has become one of the most popular image management and raw processing programs on the market. And for good reason – Adobe has incorporated powerful features aimed directly at photographers, and most importantly responds to feedback by producing and revising features photographers want and need.

Here are the key new features you need to know about in each program…