Nokia N8 gets minor Symbian^3 software update and free games

The Nokia N8 seems to be the teacher's pet

Nokia has released software update 1.1 for the Nokia N8, Nokia C7 and

Nokia C6-01

.

The Finnish company says that there are numerous tweaks and fixes to the Symbian^3 OS, but not many of these will be "directly visible to end users."

Email has had a bit of update love, with map integration for viewing locations of addresses mentioned in the body text, and the option to accept meeting requests directly from email invitations.

What exciting times these are for Symbian email fans.

The Nokia N8 will have some additional benefits that the other handsets won't see.

There's a new edition of Quick Office for new "editing possibilities" and also the ability to zoom in and out of Word documents.

The N8 will also come with three new games; Need for Speed Shift, Real Golf and Galaxy on Fire, while existing N8 owners can download all three from the Ovi Store for free.

The Nokia C7 can enjoy the update from today, while the N8 and C6-01 will get it early next week, although country and operator-specific variants will come later.