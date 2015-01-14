Will HTC go large and powerful for its next supersized smartphone?

Any smartphone that has to follow on from the seriously impressive HTC One M8 has its work cut out, but new leaks suggest that HTC is going all out on its upcoming handset, the HTC Hima Ace Plus.

According to the leaks the HTC Hima Ace Plus will be a larger "phablet" version of the new flagship phone, with a 5.5-inch screen (the same as the iPhone 6 Plus) capable of 1440 x 2560 resolution.

Apparently the big screen size won't result in an uncomfortably big handset, with the leak suggesting that there will be no side bezels, with BoomSound speakers placed at the top and bottom of the body.

Under the hood

The leaks also suggest that the HTC Hima Ace Plus will sport an octa-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The rear camera could be a whopping 20MP offering, with the front camera is touted at just 4MP.

According to the leaks there will be a 3000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner which can be used even if the screen is off.

All of this sounds great, but the bad news is that if true the HTC Hima Ace Plus won't be seen at MWC in March, and instead will be released around August or September.

Rumours about HTC building larger versions of its flagship smartphone have emerged before and ended up being proved false, so we recommended treating these new leaks with a pinch of salt.

Read our HTC One (M8) review

Via PhoneArena