Three has added 24 important destinations to Feel At Home

Three's Feel At Home service is now likely to cover your European holiday - if you're travelling from next month - as the network has now added 24 new countries.

Feel At Home allows customers to use their regular data, minute and text allowances in foreign countries without any extra cost, and now available in 42 destinations.

The new destinations include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Channel Islands, Guernsey and Jersey.

Those countries now join European countries such as Spain, France and Italy as well as others around the world like New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia and the USA.

Travel the world

Roaming charges are set to be dropped throughout the European Union from June 15 2017, so Three is just getting ahead of other networks.

The UK leaving the EU may mean roaming charges continue in the future though, and we won't know how it will affect your mobile charges for quite some time.

Vodafone has also launched its own inclusive roaming service which covers 40 countries throughout Europe, but plans for O2, EE and other networks aren't yet clear.