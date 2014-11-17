TalkTalk ditches Vodafone in favour of O2

The partnership between TalkTalk and Vodafone has come to an end, with the mobile and broadband company signing a multi-year deal with O2.

TalkTalk and Vodafone had a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement which meant that TalkTalk mobile customers were actually using Vodafone's network.

Last week TalkTalk announced that its mobile customers had increased by 40,000 in the third quarter of 2014 to a total of 348,000.

Although TalkTalk and Vodafone's partnership could be seen as a success, it appears that TalkTalk has turned to O2 to access the mobile network operator's new 4G network.

With O2 and Vodafone having a joint network sharing agreement, TalkTalk customers shouldn't see too much upheaval with the move.