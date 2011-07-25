Nokia N9 UK release date: 19 August?

The Nokia N9 UK release date may be set for 19 August after it was spotted on websites based in Kazakhstan and Russia.

The colourful handset is to be the first from Nokia to run the Linux-based Meego operating system.

The N9 has a 3.9-inch OLED screen and is built for multitasking using screen swipes instead of using dedicated buttons.

Meego, you go

It also features an 8MP Carl Zeiss camera capable of filming in 720p HD, a forward facing VGA camera and will be available in 16GB and 64GB versions.

This will definitely be the first phone from the Finnish giants to run Meego, and it has said that it will "support Meego for years".

There has been no confirmation from Nokia that it will be sold in the UK yet, however, given that TechRadar was given early access to the swish new swisher it seems pretty likely it will do.

Via PhoneArena