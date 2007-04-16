Nokia reveals WiMAX phone plans

Nokia has confirmed that it will launch a WiMAX enabled mobile device in early 2008, bringing the broadband wireless technology into its product line up for the first time.

Announcing the device at the Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco, Nokia said that is "dedicating significant research, development and intellectual property" to WiMAX and is committed to making it a global broadband standard.

WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access) is a wireless broadband technology that has a far greater range than existing Wi-Fi technologies. Offering high-speed wireless internet access on the move, it can be viewed as a complementary technology to 3G mobile networks.

Leading mobile device manufacturers Nokia, Motorola and Samsung all demonstrated mobile WiMAX-enabled technology at the 3GSM World Congress 2007 in Barcelona in February. Last week Samsung launched three new Mobile WiMAX (WiBro) devices in South Korea.