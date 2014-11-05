LG continues on its budget-friendly way with new G2 Lite and L Prime

From left to right, the LG G2 Lite and L Prime

LG has unveiled two new budget-friendly smartphones, though for now their availability seems to be fairly limited.

The LG G2 Lite and L Prime appeared on LG's Brazilian website, where you can view their middling specs and matching price tags.

The G2 Lite is the lesser of the two, with a 4.5-inch 800 x 480 display, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon chip, 1GB of memory, an 8-megapixel camera, 4GB storage with 32GB of microSD support, and Android 4.4 KitKat. It comes in white or black.

It also sports the LG G2 and LG G3's signature rear keys, though it pales in comparison with those flagships in most other areas.

Optimal Prime

The L Prime, on the other hand, rocks a 5-inch 854 x 400 screen (basically the same size as the G2 Lite's, but with lower ppi), an ever-so-slightly faster 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon chip, 1GB of memory, an 8-megapixel camera with better video capabilities, and 8GB of storage.

And it, too, features the signature backside keys, in shades of white, dark grey and gold.

As GSM Arena points out, these handsets are essentially variants on the LG L Fino and L Bello unveiled in August. They're selling for BRL$615 (about $245, £150, AU$285) and BRL (about $300, £190, AU$350), respectively.

We've asked LG whether the LG G2 Lite and LG L Prime will launch outside Brazil, and we'll update if there's anything to share.