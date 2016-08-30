iPhone 7 name revealed and battery boost 'confirmed'

There's no shortage of new iPhone 7 rumors today, but let's start with a key part of any discussion about the phone: its name.

There was some suggestion that Apple's new handset might be called the iPhone 6 SE, to mark it out as a minor upgrade, but the latest leak strongly suggests the phone will actually be called the iPhone 7, as was originally expected.

That theory is based on a placeholder page for the new iPhone, which briefly appeared on Vodafone's Dutch website and was spotted by TechTastic.

At this point major mobile networks are very likely to know the name of the phone and last year the same site revealed the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus names. So if there was ever much doubt that Apple's new handset was called the iPhone 7 there isn't anymore.

Today's best iPhone 7 deals We'll send you pre-order details and the best iPhone 7 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In other iPhone 7 news the new handset appears to have been certified, alongside the iPhone 7 Plus, by the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia.

As spotted by Phone Arena, Mobiltelefon.ru notes that two unrecognised ID numbers for devices described as "smartphones with the Apple trademark and iOS 10" have popped up. These are almost certainly the new iPhone handsets and as there's only two of them this is one more piece of evidence against the existence of the iPhone 7 Pro.

The Commission has also listed ten ID numbers for "mobile electronic devices with the Apple trademark and watchOS 2", which are likely Apple Watch 2 models.

Finally, there's a mention of wireless Apple AirPod headphones, which it would make sense for Apple to launch if it's removing the headphone port from the iPhone 7 as expected. It's not clear whether these will come in the box or be sold separately though.

More life and more light

If that wasn't enough iPhone news for one day some new spec details, spotted by Redmond Pie, have been shared on Weibo, complete with battery sizes. The iPhone 7 will apparently have a 1960mAh juice pack, up from 1715mAh on the iPhone 6S, while the iPhone 7 Plus will supposedly have a 2910mAh battery, up from 2750mAh on the iPhone 6S Plus.

The leaker also states that both handsets will have an f/1.9 aperture camera, which would allow them to capture more light than the f/2.2 aperture camera on last year's models, but that the iPhone 7 will have an 1/2.6-inch sensor, while the iPhone 7 Plus will have a smaller 1/3-inch one.

Given that the iPhone 7 Plus is expected to have a dual-lens camera it's not surprising that the sensors would be smaller, but it would mean each individual sensor can take in less information than the iPhone 7 - it'll be up to the software processing to make sure the images look great.

Other aspects of this specs leak echo things we've heard before, like a 12MP camera on both phones, an unimproved 4.7-inch 750 x 1334 screen and 2GB of RAM for the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 7 Plus will have the same 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 display too, but with an improved 3GB of RAM. Oddly the iPhone 7 is listed as having IPX7 water resistance (allowing it to be submerged one meter deep for up to 30 minutes), but the iPhone 7 Plus isn't.

As ever we'd take these leaks for what they are: rumors rather than facts, but everything will be known soon enough, as Apple is holding a launch event on September 7.