iOS 9.3.2 beta upgrades your sleep and battery life at the same time

Apple's latest iOS update is designed to help you read easily and drift off to sleep peacefully at night, while also giving you peace of mind when it comes to your iPhone and iPad battery life.

The 9.3.2 beta update does this by combining Apple's two best new software features from the last six months: iOS 9.3's Night Shift from last month, and iOS 9's low-power mode from September.

Before today, using one of these features disabled the other. That made no sense to a lot of users, because at the end of the day, when you're reading in bed, your iPhone and iPad are likely to be running low on juice.

So that's just when you want both an orange-tinted screen that reduces eye strain and is designed to make it easier to get to sleep, and a backend that limits battery consumption. I now have both installed and running on my iPhone 6S Plus and iPad Air 9.7.

The iOS 9.3.2 beta update is available in public form, meaning anyone can download it, not just Apple-paying developers.

Download OS X 10.11.5 public beta 2 too

Booting up the Mac App Store, beta testers will also be able to download the latest version of Apple's computer software: OS X 10.11.5 beta 2.

So far, the release notes indicate that this update is meant for under-the-hood fixes. OS X 10.11.4 was the one with front-facing features like password-protected Notes and Live Photos.

Fresh from launching the new MacBook 2016, there's no better time for Apple to make OS X El Capitan stability improvements for everyone who has enviously upgraded to the 12-inch laptop.

There's more to come in the next two months. We expect iOS 10 and OS X 10.12 to make their first appearances at Apple's WWDC 2016 event on June 13.

Via 9to5Mac