Apple's faster, longer-lasting MacBook will tickle you pink

If you can't hang on for new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro models to appear this year, Apple's refreshed 12-inch MacBook might just tempt you to hit the buy button.

The Cupertino company has updated its thinnest and lightest laptop with Intel's battery-boosting sixth-generation Core m3, m5 and m7 Skylake processors.

Apple reckons it's now possible to squeeze 10 hours of wireless web browsing out of the MacBook, versus nine for the previous model, which is available in a Rose Gold finish for the first time.

The MacBook now comes with 8GB of faster 1866MHz memory (up from 1600MHz), Intel's newer HD Graphics 515 and nippier PCIe-based storage.

A new chapter

The new MacBooks are available from today, starting at £1,049 (around $1,508 or AUS$1,933) for the entry-level model that packs an Intel Core m3 processor clocked at 1.1 GHz (Turbo Boost to 3.1GHz).

At the opposite end, Apple has listed a built-to-order configuration with an Intel Core m7 processor. However, the webpage for that model is down at the time of writing so its price is yet to be confirmed.

In addition to giving the MacBook an update, Apple has made 8GB of RAM (up from 4GB) standard on the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The new laptop configurations follow Apple's announcement that WWDC 2016 is set to take place on June 13 - June 17. Expect more Macs, the next version of OS X, and iOS 10, to make an appearance.