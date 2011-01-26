HTC to launch Facebook-branded phones at Mobile World Congress

HTC is about to unleash two Facebook-branded phones on the world at Mobile World Congress 2011.

City AM is reporting that it "has learned" that HTC has an official partnership with the social network and is planning to reveal the handsets at the Barcelona trade show, although it doesn't cite an actual source.

The handsets, described as high-end smartphones, will be the first to bear the Facebook branding and colours, beating INQ's rumoured Cloud Touch handset to the punch.

Android revisited

It looks like HTC has re-jigged a version of Android to fully integrate Facebook, incorporating what seems to be an extended address-book tie-in and prominent home screen alerts.

Whether Facebook features like chat and social applications will be available remains to be seen.

With no official information yet on the loose, UK availability and UK pricing are unavailable; but we'll be sure to bring you the news as it breaks at MWC 2011 next month.