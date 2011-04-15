Google: 3 billion Android apps now installed

Google used its quarterly earnings call to announce that over three billion apps have now been installed on Android devices.

The achievement comes just a couple of months after the company boasted of hitting two billion mark, while it took 20 months to reach one billion and five months to go from one-to-two.

Android app downloads are also up 50 percent from Q4 last year according to today's report.

Apple reigns for now

Apple remains well ahead after recently passing 10 billion app downloads, but signs are that Android, now boasting a bigger market share than Apple in many markets, is catching and catching fast.

With the Amazon Android Appstore now open to rival the Android Market and the operating system's presence growing worldwide every day, these numbers could easily snowball further.

Google Senior VP of Commerce and Local also took the opportunity to re-iterate that over 350,000 Android devices are being activated every day.

Today's impressive figures were announced alongside an otherwise sobering Q1 report for Google in which earnings, for once, failed to meetWall Street expectations.

Source: TechCrunch