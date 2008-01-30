Get better mobile search via Google

Google today launched a new search service for mobile phones that promises faster and more intuitive mobile searches.

Google Mobile Search combines search results from different sources so that you won’t have to trawl through both mobile and regular web results. Instead, the service searches the whole web – mobile web, news articles, local business listings and image indexes – to get the information you need and the most relevant results.

Better local searches

Google said its new mobile search service also improves local searches. By remembering your recent search locations it will automatically display results tailored to that location.



"We're excited to introduce Google's new mobile search service, which will make it easier and faster for people to find what they're looking for anytime, anywhere," said Google Mobile Search product manager Steve Cheng.

"With millions of mobile phones in use worldwide, our goal is to make the Google search experience even more useful and relevant for users on the go."