Forget 4G, even faster LTE Advanced is here - sort of

EE has switched on the UK's first LTE Advanced mobile network, a little over a year since it launched 4G in Britain - offering theoretical speeds of up to 300Mbps.

That's a considerably more than the 30Mbps top speed touted on its current 4G network and also easily eclipses the 60Mbps top speed offered by EE's double speed 4G, which is now available in 20 towns and cities.

It's worth taking note of those "theoretical speeds" though, as average usage is likely to come way below the quoted maximums. That said, it will still be darn quick.

Here's the catch

If those quoted speeds have got your heart racing then sit down and take a few deep breaths: it's not all good news. The LTE Advanced network has only be deployed in the Tech City area of East London and will be rolled out to the rest of the capital throughout 2014.

You won't be able to take advantage of these super speeds just yet either, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, there are currently no handsets available in the UK which support this next-generation service.

Secondly, EE will be hand picking specific business partners to trial the service, predominantly through a mobile broadband offering rather than a mobile phone solution.

So when you can expect to be able to take advantage of LTE Advanced? Well EE reckons the first handsets will arrive in the UK in the middle of 2014, which is when it expects to be able to offer the service commercially.

In the meantime we're stuck with boring old 4G. Hmph.