Asus Padfone 2 UK release date finally announced

See? We told you it was a phone in a tablet

Asus has finally given the Asus Padfone 2 a UK release date of sorts, with pre-orders opening on Friday March 1.

While its successor was shown off at MWC 2013 today, we're not expecting to see the Padfone Infinity hit the shelves for a good while yet so if you're keen to enjoy a phone in a tablet, then the Padfone 2 is your best bet.

Unfortunately, it's not a cheap buy. To get the Padfone 2 with its Padstation dock, you'll have to shell out £599; but you do get a choice of black or white, so there is that.

Find out what we thought of the Padfone 2 in our hands-on video:

Is it a Pad or is it a phone?

You're getting a pretty nifty device for the cash too - in our hands on Asus Padfone 2 review we advised that you think of it as both a smartphone and tablet which means you only need the one data plan for both.

Then there's the grunt: a 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 4.7-inch Super IPS+ display and a hefty 2140mAh battery (if you opt for the higher-capacity model).

Our full Asus Padfone 2 review is in the works but in the meantime you can check out our comprehensive hands on which may help you make up your mind.