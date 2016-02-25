10 LG G5 modules we'd love to see

The LG G5 is the South Korean firm's first ever modular smartphone, but currently it's only got two modules to play with.

No disrespect to what LG has already done with the LG Hi-Fi Plus and LG Cam Plus, but it's opened up the platform to third party developers and is encouraging them to get creative with add-ons for its latest flagship smartphone.

So it's got us thinking: what would we love to see made for the LG G5's modular port? Let us know which ones you'd most like to see, and offer up your own ideas in the comment section below.