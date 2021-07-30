Optimising homes could almost halve energy bills

Smart home optimisation could save UK households an average of 49% on their annual energy bills, according to the results of a Core4Grid2 trial that was backed and funded by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The Core4Grid2 trial used geo’s Whole Optimisation Solution, combined with EDF smart meter data. In doing so, it managed rooftop solar generation and home battery storage in 24 homes.

The trail used machine learning to assess the best use of smart meter tariffs and energy generated by the home. The technology used in the trial was able to balance stored and self-generated energy with grid energy to reduce energy costs and emissions in households.

Smart meter rollout has ‘immense potential’

The Core4Grid2 trial brought together geo, energy supplier EDF, distribution network operator UK Power Networks, energy aggregator Upside Energy, consultancies Cambridge and Everoze and the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust.

The trial ran for two years and concluded in February this year. It has shown the significant potential for reducing bills through smart optimisation, with households involved in the trial also witnessing a 14% reduction in their emissions.

Overall, the trial has shown "the immense potential of Great Britain’s smart meter rollout", according to geo chief executive officer, Steve Cunningham. He added that the trial "clearly shows how households can actively – and automatically – reduce their carbon footprint, reduce their bills and at the same time, play a critical part in the drive towards net zero."

The great news is that many households are currently benefitting from smart meters. As of May this year, almost 25 million smart meters and advanced meters had been fitted in homes across Britain.

Now, thanks to the success of the Core4Grid2 trial, we can also see how smart meters can link to other innovative technologies to further drive down costs for homeowners and help tackle climate change.

The results of the Core4Grid2 trial are incredibly promising. However, it’s likely to be several years until the technology reaches the mass market.

