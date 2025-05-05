Powering AI: the UK’s energy challenge in the age of digital transformation

The UK Government's ambitious AI Action Plan is heralding a new era of digital innovation, promising transformative advancements across various sectors. However, its implications for the UK's power and utilities landscape are both profound and complex.

These expanding technological needs come at a critical time when the UK is fundamentally reshaping its approach to energy production and consumption. Additionally, the surge in demand for more data centers presents an extra layer of complexity for an energy grid that is simultaneously trying to become more sustainable and more resilient.

Navigating this intricate interplay of technological advancement, environmental targets and infrastructure limitations will define the challenges and opportunities for the UK's power and utilities sectors in the coming years.

Kirby Smedley Social Links Navigation Managing Director at Slalom.

The energy infrastructure challenge: A collision of ambition and reality

One of the biggest challenges to have emerged for the UK’s energy sector is the increased demand of data centers. Powering AI requires data, and powering data requires large amounts of electricity and water. This puts further pressure on the energy grid as the UK speeds ahead with net zero plans. In fact, according to a Gartner report, 40% of existing AI data centers are predicted to be operationally constrained by power availability by 2027.

While renewable energy sources like wind and solar are crucial for reducing carbon emissions, their power output is entirely reliant on weather conditions. Unlike traditional power plants that can generate consistent amounts of electricity, renewable energy depends on unpredictable natural factors like wind and sunlight.

To ensure that electricity output remains consistent and stable, it is crucial for the energy sector to continue to develop new and innovative solutions. For instance, in the case of a sudden drop in renewable energy production due to unexpected weather changes, the grid needs to have backup power sources or energy storage systems to maintain consistent electricity delivery to be able to balance supply with demand. In addition, there is a large opportunity to apply AI technology to controlling demand itself, allowing it to be part of the solution to balancing a volatile system.

Grid limitations, often referred to as ‘constraints’, also remain a significant obstacle. The situation is becoming more complex with the emergence of energy-intensive sectors like artificial intelligence. With the added pressure of the UK government's AI Action Plan, rapid expansions in energy and water supply are now required to support new data centers. This growing demand, combined with the inherent variability of renewable energy, creates an urgent need to modernize the energy grid.

Additionally, the growth in data centers will also impact the water sector. These facilities require substantial amounts of water for cooling purposes, adding another layer of strain on existing resources, particularly in regions already facing water stress.

Addressing the energy infrastructure challenge therefore requires a holistic approach that considers both power and water supply in the context of the UK's net zero objectives. Without substantial technological advancements and innovative power solutions, the UK risks limiting its sustainability goals and its ability to support emerging technologies.

Policy and regulatory imperatives

Combating these challenges will require proactive policy and regulatory reforms to ensure the energy demands of the AI sector do not outpace supply capacity or compromise sustainability goals. Ofgem has already begun to make significant strides in this area by developing connections reform in 2024, with plans to implement these changes in a phased form in 2025. The goal is to create more flexible regulations that can quickly adapt to the rapidly changing energy landscape, especially as technological innovations like AI drive increase demand for electricity.

Moreover, initiatives like the Data Sharing Infrastructure (DSI) in the energy sector and similar pushes in water management further underscore the importance of data sharing and transparency. By facilitating the exchange of data across different stakeholders, DSI promotes better decision-making and resource allocation, which are essential for optimizing operations and improving overall system resilience.

Additionally, these efforts are particularly vital in the context of integrating AI and renewable energy sources into existing infrastructure. AI technologies can leverage vast amounts of data to optimize energy production and consumption patterns, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

This integration is crucial for meeting sustainability goals by minimizing carbon footprints and maximizing renewable energy utilization.

The opportunity to invest and innovate

The AI Action Plan presents both challenges and exciting opportunities for investment and innovation in the UK's power and utilities sectors. As the country continues to increase its use of solar and wind energy, it will need to improve the flexibility of its energy systems. This includes expanding battery storage and adopting strategies that focus on managing the demand for electricity, instead of just increasing supply, to help balance the grid.

Due to the uncertain nature of renewables, balancing supply and demand is more difficult. To address this, battery storage becomes essential as well as other longer-duration storage technologies which are in development. These capture excess renewable energy produced when there is more power than needed (like during sunny or windy days) and store it for later use, such as during periods of high demand or when renewable generation is low. This helps keep the grid stable and flexible, ensuring that there is always enough power available when it’s needed most.

The deployment of smart grids will be key to improving how energy is distributed and used. Smart grids use advanced technology like sensors, communication tools and data analytics to monitor and control the flow of electricity more efficiently. These technologies help ensure that energy is distributed in the most effective way, allowing for the smooth integration of distributed renewable energy (like solar panels and wind turbines) into the grid.

Additionally, ensuring flexibility on the demand side will be critical. This refers to encouraging consumers to adjust when and how they use electricity based on signals from the grid or price incentives. For example, if the grid is overloaded or renewable energy is scarce, consumers might be asked to reduce their energy use or shift it to times when there’s more available power. By doing this, consumers can help balance energy supply and demand, making the grid more stable and efficient.

AI-powered tools are creating many new opportunities for innovation in the energy and utilities sectors in the UK. These technologies use advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data, which can lead to significant improvements in how energy systems operate.

One of the key areas AI can have a critical impact is predicting how much energy will be needed at different times. Given AI’s capability for analyzing historical data, weather patterns and other factors, more accurate forecasts can be made. This helps utilities better plan for peak demand times and ensure there is enough supply to meet customer needs without overloading the system. It can also be used to understand the opportunities to alter demand to manage peak times – such as pre-cooling a refrigeration unit or delaying a manufacturing process.

Moreover, real-time management of the energy grid can be further optimised by AI, enabling the dynamic adjustment of energy flows to swiftly respond to fluctuations in demand and supply. This is becoming increasingly crucial with the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, as waste is minimized, the reliability on the energy grid is enhanced, while certain risks of outages are pre-emptively addressed.

Finally, the ways in which energy companies interact with their customers is set to be enhanced using AI. By analyzing customer data, AI can offer personalized recommendations for energy savings, such as suggesting when to use appliances or adjusting energy usage based on pricing signals. AI can also improve customer service by providing quicker and more accurate responses to enquiries, and by helping consumers track their energy consumption more effectively.

Navigating a future powered by intelligence and sustainability

As the UK embraces the transformative potential of its AI Action Plan, the power and utilities sectors stand at a critical juncture. The increased energy and water demands from expanding data centers, coupled with the ongoing transition to renewable energy, present profound and complex challenges. Addressing these challenges requires strategic policy reforms, significant investments in grid modernization and energy storage, and the widespread adoption of innovative technologies, including AI itself.

By proactively addressing the energy infrastructure challenge and seizing emerging investment and innovation opportunities, the UK can ensure that its AI ambitions are powered sustainably. This approach will pave the way for a future where technological advancement and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro