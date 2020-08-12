Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

Oppo has announced a permanent price cut on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India. The price cut comes in the during the time of Indian Independence Day.

The device was launched in India back in March and the successor to the same was launched in India recently. So, the price drop here is not very surprising. At the launch, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8+128GB variant and 32,990 for the 8+256GB variant.

After the price cut, the 8+128GB is available for Rs 27,990 and the 8+256GB variant is available for Rs 29,990. Additionally, one can also avail 10% cashback with Bank of Baroda & Federal Bank credit cards. There is also lowest EMI of INR 1,333 with Bajaj Finserv from August 12-31, 2020.

The new pricing is already live on Flipkart and Amazon. The pricing is also applicable to the offline market.

Variant Old price New price 8+128GB Rs 29,990 Rs 27,990 8+256GB Rs 32,990 Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specs

The MediaTek Helio P95 chipset powers the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The P95. It is an octa-core chipset with two Cortex A75 cores along with six high-efficiency Cortex A55 cores. The PowerVR GM 9446 GPU handles graphics duties. There is 8GB of RAM across the board, with 128 or 256GB of storage.

On the front, we get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. It is also the world’s first smartphone with a 44MP primary selfie shooter with a 2MP depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens and a “mono” lens for additional depth information. It is capable of shooting in a myriad of modes such as Night mode, ultra-clear 108MP images via oversampling, ultra-steady video, video bokeh, and up to 20x zoom.

On the inside, it has a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which takes the Reno 3 Pro from 0 to 50% in less than 20 minutes and to full in about an hour. It runs on ColorOS 7 built over Android 10.