OnePlus TV will be a 'unique' Android TV, according to product listings

Watch out, television audiences: it looks like the OnePlus TV is finally on its way, with a number of model sizes having been listed by the official Bluetooth SIG website.

We now know that the OnePlus TV will ship in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, offering a wide range of choices for prospective TV buyers. The cheaper 43-inch model will only be available in India, though, while the 75-inch model will be exclusive to China.

There are currently no official plans to roll out beyond those two territories, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it come to Europe or the US down the line.

What's so special about that?

Bluetooth SIG is a certification required by any electronics devices incorporating Bluetooth technology – which fits with what we've heard about a Bluetooth remote and possible connectivity features for the upcoming OnePlus TV. (The listing confirms we'll see the most up-to-date Bluetooth 5.0 standard too.)

What's eye-catching about the Bluetooth SIG listing is that it describes the OnePlus TV as a "unique Android TV" experience.

Android TV is a smart TV platform used by a number of TV makers, including Sony TVs, Philips TVs, and those made by Sharp and Hisense. We're not sure what would be so "unique" about OnePlus' offering, but it could have something to do with the remote and connection options – perhaps through an Android smartphone. Either way, we're excited to see something new enter the market.

There's no firm release date, though. We originally expected a 2019 release, though comments from OnePlus' CEO suggests 2020 is now more likely for an initial launch.

