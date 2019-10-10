OnePlus 7T Pro launch live blog: the event as it happened

James Peckham

17:05 - We've already tried out the phone for a week or so, and you can read our OnePlus 7T Pro hands on review now. We'll be giving a final verdict on the handset in the next day or so.

That's all from us tonight - thanks for following along with the event.

17:00 - It's all over. We've just heard the pricing for the UK where the OnePlus 7T will cost £549 while the OnePlus 7T Pro costs £699. The McLaren Edition of the phone is £799.

16:57 - There's a new Olive Green version of the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones too.

16:56 - OnePlus is now announcing a partnership with the developers of PUBG where it says its devices will be specifically optimized for the game itself.

16:55 - Feels like we're wrapping up as Carl Pei has entered the stage again.