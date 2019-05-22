OnePlus 7 Pro deals become the first commercially available 5G phone to pre-order

In the thrilling race to become the first network to provide 5G speeds for the UK, EE has snuck in to seize first place - not that we expected anything less from the UK's fastest 4G network!

And to kick off this new world of blisteringly fast phone speeds, what better device than the brand new OnePlus 7 Pro? A phone that's proved it has the processing prowess to keep up with speeds into the GB/s mark (incredibly fast, in other words).

But of course, a brand new phone on a brand new level of speed is going to cost you. EE currently has OnePlus 7 Pro 5G deals starting at £59 a month.

While that might sound like a high starting price, at least you get 10GB of data each month, unlimited calls and texts, a brand new market leading device, EE's swappable benefits and the bragging rights of being one of the very first users of 5G speeds.

Ready for a new era of internet? Head on over to the EE website to pre-order an exclusive OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

What is 5G and when can I get it?

You may have heard the term 5G thrown around recently but what exactly is it? Well, 5G is simply the next step up from 4G, the speeds we've had around for the past six years or so, except 5G will be all that bit more impressive and it all begins in the UK from May 30.

5G in theory will be around 20 times faster than what we currently get from peak 4G. That means downloading films in seconds, watching HD content with no buffering and downloading entire albums with ease.

