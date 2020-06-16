Offering unlimited data for £18 Smarty has the best SIM only deal around

In the battle for the best big data SIM plans, there are really only two competitors that are posing some major competition - Smarty and Three. While Three normally holds the upper-hand, Smarty's latest offer is an absolute winner.

In fact, what Smarty has done is match Three in pricing on its top SIM, offering unlimited data at a price of just £18 a month. While that makes both Three and Smarty the best value options around, Smarty adds a factor to take the top spot.

With all of Smarty's SIM only deals, you are only tied in for 1 month at a time, allowing you to leave at any time. This means you could stay for just a month, six or even a year (the price goes back up to £20 after a year).

So Smarty has matched Three for price and takes the lead thanks to its contract strategy...so it is the option to go for, right? Well, there is one other factor to consider.

Retailer Buymobiles is currently offering Three's unlimited plan at £18 but also throwing in £40 in cashback, making it cheaper than Smarty. Whichever option you prefer, we've listed these two SIM only deals below.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £18 per month

As it stands, this is one of the best SIM only deals around. It offers a completely unlimited cap on your data, texts and minutes allowing you to never run into any problems. For all of that, you are now paying just £18 a month (down from £20), matching Three for the best price out there. Where Smarty has the edge is in its 1-month rolling contracts.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use your unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console.